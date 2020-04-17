CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a grocery store employee with her car and then throwing urine on jail employees, prosecutors say. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against 37-year-old Alycia Roman on Friday.
The alleged incident happened on April 12, when prosecutors say Roman is accused of shoplifting bagged items from the Brooklawn ShopRite.
Roman allegedly spit on an employee who followed her to her car and then reversed her car into another employee before trying to run him over, prosecutors say. The employee was able to get out of the way.
Prosecutors say police arrested Roman on Tuesday, when she is accused of throwing a cup of urine at the correctional officers while she was booked.
Roman is facing robbery, aggravated assault, shoplifting and related charges.
She’s being held at Camden County Jail pending a trial.
