POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pottstown woman is facing murder charges after officials say she stabbed her boyfriend to death inside of their Pottstown apartment. On Friday, Police Chief Mick Markovich announced the arrest of 21-year-old Caitlin Celina Mauras in connection to the death of Jaylin Thomas.
According to officials, police responded to the 300 block of North Charlotte Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found Thomas suffering from a stab wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Mauras was in the apartment when officers arrived.
Following an investigation, it was discovered that the two had been arguing about the contents on Thomas’ cell phone. That is when Mauras went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began swinging at Thomas, cutting his neck.
“This is the second tragic domestic violence death in a week in Pottstown. Both murders occurred after arguments by two people who lived together,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. “Staying at home together, as we all are now doing, comes with stresses that may trigger domestic violence. The analysis by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau that we released yesterday showed that domestic violence is up 8-9% in the county since the coronavirus crisis began.”
Mauras now faces charges including first-degree and third-degree murder.
She was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
