PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five South Jersey Catholic schools are closing their doors for good. The Camden Diocese confirms Good Shepherd Regional Elementary School in Collingswood; Saint Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton; Cape Trinity Catholic School in Wildwood; Saint Joseph High School in Hammonton; and Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood, are all closing at the end of this school year.
“Closing a Catholic school is gut-wrenching for everyone involved, from the principal and pastor to the superintendent and bishop. However, as stewards of the financial resources entrusted to us, we came to the difficult conclusion that low enrollment at these schools caused the strain on the funds available to become too great,” said Camden Diocese Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Watson. “I am deeply grateful to the faculty and staff who have given so much to these schools and to the dedicated parents who have continued to send their children to them. We look forward to welcoming these families into another Catholic school community next year.”
The diocese cites decreased enrollment and fundraising.
It also says the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic only compounded these issues.
