



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With all the talk about reopening, health officials say it’s not safe now and there’s no time frame on when it will be. The ongoing hold-up centers on limited testing supplies.

The biggest fear is a resurgence of the virus after people have been isolated for almost a month.

Doctors say if the restrictions are lifted too early, COVID-19 could come back with a vengeance.

COVID-19 test results have been sporadic, but the overall trend in Pennsylvania shows a slight reduction. The main criteria for lifting restrictions is a sustained 14-day downward trend.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a significant health threat in Pennsylvania,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

During Friday’s press conference, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said they need thousands more swab testing material to accurately measure the spread of the virus to determine when it’s safe for people to interact in person.

“We need to have widespread testing and more testing in order for us to open the economy,” Farley said. “If we don’t get testing available, we’ll be right back in the same boat. We have to be able to quickly identify cases and quickly make sure those cases don’t spread into others, so we don’t have it cycle up as it did last time.”

In Delaware, where the cases have flattened, Gov. John Carney said he’s united with other governors in urging the White House for more testing supplies.

“Before we can talk about reentry is to have a testing program for health care workers and more generally, for the public, so that we can manage the economy and the health of the community at the same time, safely,” Carney said.

Many are wondering when our lives can resume, but there’s still no time frame for that.

“We are absolutely not talking dates right now,” Farley said. “I know that’s difficult for people, the uncertainty is really tough, but we need to have certain conditions for us in order to reopen safely.”

The ongoing issue about testing supplies is, why the hold up? Basically, suppliers have run out and they’re scrambling to find or make more.

Accuracy could be an issue with blood or saliva testing methods and it’s unclear if they could be fast-tracked either.