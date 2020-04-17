TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey are nearing 80,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the Garden State has 78,467 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The state’s death toll has also increased by 323, now standing at 3,840.

“This is now more than five times the number of New Jerseyans we lost on 9/11,” Murphy said.

Although it remains unclear exactly when the state will reopen, the governor said it would be at least a few more weeks.

“If you want to be mad at me, go ahead,” Murphy said. “But, my number one goal – my entire focus – is on defeating this virus and getting our state back to where we can reopen.”

I know social distancing is hard. I know it’s not fun. I know it’s going to be a few more weeks, at least. If you want to be mad at me, go ahead. But, my number one goal – my entire focus – is on defeating this virus and getting our state back to where we can reopen. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 17, 2020

On Thursday, Murphy said the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus continues to gradually diminish as the number of people beating it continues to increase.

Officials say the projected peak of the virus is now less than two weeks away but plans to reopen businesses and ease stay-at-home orders still hinge on increasing testing and contact tracing capacity.

On Wednesday, Rutgers rolled out a new testing system in Middlesex County that uses saliva to test for COVID-19 rather than nasal swabs. Health and government experts around the country are eyeing this effort to see its potential for mass testing.