NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials say domestic violence calls are up since the stay-at-home order went into effect last month. The district attorney’s office says incidents are up between 8% and 9%.
Two murders in the county this week are related to domestic violence.
“Sadly, there were two murders just this week, both related to domestic violence incidents,” Montgomery County Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence Jr. said. “So despite this alarming news, we want people to know that our need to stay at home and implement social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t mean you have to tolerate abuse.
“Our police are still responding for calls for assistance with domestic violence and other crimes. The courts are still handling PFA orders through the emergency court. There have been more than 50 PFAs issued since the crisis began.”
Lawrence also emphasized victim crisis services are still available.
