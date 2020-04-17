Comments
MEADOWBROOK, Pa. (CBS) — After spending over two weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus, a 98-year-old woman was discharged from Holy Redeemer Hospital and received a proper send-off. Staff members cheered on a patient named Rita as she was discharged on Thursday.
Holy Redeemer Health Systems posted the heartwarming video of Rita on Facebook celebrating her “triumphant win” over COVID-19.
“Thank you everyone who worked together to send Rita back home!!!” the post said.
You must log in to post a comment.