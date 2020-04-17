Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two South Philadelphia business owners, and brothers, are giving away 100 gallons of milk tomorrow. Ralph and Rickey Sciulli own a pizza shop with their namesake.
The brothers have been in business in the city for more than 50 years.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
They say the families in the community have given them so much and now they want to give it back.
“The people around here, they all respect us and we respect them. We want to say thank you for them to be here, because without them, we’re nothing,” Enrico Sciulli said.
The milk we be available at the Double-0-Seven convenience store at the corner of 7th Street and Oregon Avenue, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, until supplies run out.
