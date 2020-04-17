CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHERRY HILLY, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Cherry Hill. Camden County authorities and the Cherry Hill police department were called to a parking lot off of Route 70 West just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

They found the burning car not far from a car dealership.

The victim has not been identified and investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

