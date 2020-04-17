Comments
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire tore through a home in Berks County with flames spreading to at least three other structures. The three-alarm fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East Locust Street in Fleetwood.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire tore through a home in Berks County with flames spreading to at least three other structures. The three-alarm fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East Locust Street in Fleetwood.
No residents reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.