At Least 2 Men Shot In Strawberry Mansion, 3rd Shooting Victim Dropped Off At Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section sent at least two 21-year-old men to the hospital. Gunfire erupted just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of North 32nd Street.
Police arrived and found two victims. One man was shot in the arm and the second victim was shot multiple times. Investigators say he was found lying on the sidewalk, next to an SUV that had been hit by gunfire.
Officials say the pandemic is getting in the way of their investigation.
“It’s hard for the police now to get into the hospitals because they have to wear their protective equipment before they go inside. So, it is time-consuming. It is more difficult now that this coronavirus is affecting everyone’s lives,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The victim shot in the arm is recovering. The other victim is in critical condition.
Police say a third victim was dropped off at a hospital but it is unclear if he was shot along with the two other men.
