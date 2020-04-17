



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI and Bensalem police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery and shooting in Bucks County last month. According to officials, the incident happened at First Stop Cigarettes & Cigars along Bristol Pike in Bensalem, around 9 p.m. on March 20.

Authorities say one of the suspects entered the store and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. Soon after, the suspect fired a shot, striking the employee in the chest before fleeing the store.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was placed in critical condition at the hospital.

After the shooting, officials say the suspect met with a second male who was acting as a lookout.

The two were last seen heading into the parking area of the Grandview Gardens apartment complex.

The armed robber is being described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a white mask over his nose and mouth.

The lookout is described as a black male, wearing a light-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to their conviction.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to call the Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-8477.