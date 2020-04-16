Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old man was critically wounded in a West Philadelphia shooting, police say. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Markoe Street for a gunshot victim.
Arriving officers found a 41-year-old man shot multiple times in the head, chest, stomach, both arms, and buttocks.
He was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
Click here to learn more about gun violence resources.
You must log in to post a comment.