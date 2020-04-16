Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has died after being shot in the head four times in Kensington. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of East Madison Street.
Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s, according to police.
Investigators have recovered a gun, but no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
