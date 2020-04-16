Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stars are coming out to help raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic. “Jersey 4 Jersey” will be a special live entertainment event that’s taking place next Wednesday.
Among the celebrities taking part are Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Kelly Ripa, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler and Halsey.
The star-studded lineup will raise money to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
You can see it live, Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m., right here on CBS3 and also on CBSN Philly.
