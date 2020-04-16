



PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A local high school sports team is not letting the abrupt end of the season break its team spirit. They’ve found a way to stay connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has ended a lot of athletic seasons, including Pennridge High School’s girls’ lacrosse. Instead of letting it get her down, sixth-year head coach Karen Schnurr decided to grab her bike and make the most of it.

“Sixty miles isn’t bad when it’s flat,” Schnurr said. “But 60 miles when it’s hills, it’s terrible.”

A road trip on four wheels would have been easy, so Schnurr and her assistant coach decided to make 27 stops on two of them.

“To see their smiles and everything made it worth it,” Schnurr said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Thirty-two girls, 27 destinations — 27 chances to play socially-distanced catch and chat for five minutes to cut through all the craziness.

“Particularly for my seniors, it’s been rather somber, I would say,” Schnurr said.

“It shows how much she cares about the team and cares for all of us individually, because it’s not just about lacrosse for her, it’s about the players,” senior Maddie Banks said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

The team started practicing in July and played one scrimmage before the season was halted.

For Maddie, she lost out on her senior year.

“It was really hard to deal with, just because we’ve been working so hard all through the offseason,” Maddie said.

“You spend so much time with these girls and you, as a coach, put in so much time and so do they. I just wanted them to know I’m there for them, thinking of them and make it as normal as possible,” Schnurr said.