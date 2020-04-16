PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft is a week from today and the Eagles’ front office is deep in their preparation but doing so from home as the nation continues to promote social distancing. On Thursday, General Manager Howie Roseman and VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl spoke about going forward with the draft and more.

“We feel very fortunate that we’ve been able to put our head down and really focus on our jobs and I know that’s not the norm for everyone,” Roseman said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing as we go through this period of time and hopefully provide a welcome distraction for our fans.”

As the Birds look to retool their roster with a total of eight picks, the brass is doing their homework from home, which presents some obvious challenges, like having their kids involved.

“My office is on the first floor of our house here and my wife uses this for her business and I’ve overtaken it. She’s letting me use it for the month or foreseeable future,” Weidl said.

The Birds are now going on three seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl. As fast as they were on top, the Eagles are now searching for ways to get back there.

“One thing you learn in this business is that things can change quick and a position of strength can become a position of need based on injuries or other mitigating factors. So we just wanna get the best players that fit our team and our culture,” Weidl said.

But Roseman says he is ready for any scenario.

‘That’s one of the things that always makes draft day exciting and gives you butterflies — it’s something unpredictable will happen.”

What’s likely to happen is Roseman and the Eagles drafting a wideout in Round 1. They have the 21st pick and the draft is stacked at that position.