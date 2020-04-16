PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The sounds of the Philadelphia Orchestra now have a very different stage. We may not be able to see the talented musicians in person, but we can still experience this beautiful music, virtually.
One of those musicians, Juliette Kang, the first associate concertmaster with the Philadelphia Orchestra, talked to Eyewitness News about it.
“We’re so grateful to have any kind of platform to send out our music and hear back from our audiences whom we miss so much,” Kang said.
As part of the ongoing celebration of Beethoven in his 250th birth year, the Philadelphia Orchestra will offer a week of BeethovenNOW programming. Every Thursday night at 8 p.m., they will share a past or previously unreleased Philadelphia Orchestra performance.
“Well, tonight is a little change from the orchestra in its full glory,” Kang said. “These are performances we all recorded from our homes. In the case of the piece that I play the Beethoven trio, my colleagues are a married couple, both in the orchestra playing violin and cello, so they recorded their part first and I listened and rehearsed with it first and then performed along with it.”
