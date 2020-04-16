PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is in need of blood during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Philadelphia Eagles, to their credit, are doing their part. They hosted a blood drive inside the Touchdown Club at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.
Donors included head coach Doug Pederson.
There are health and safety measures in place and anyone entering the stadium must wear a mask.
The reason the blood drive was held at the Linc is, since it’s a big building, proper social distancing can be observed for those who are donating.
The Red Cross says that someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds and that every donation can save up to three lives.
“I think we all need how to figure out numerous ways to help and this is just one of them. There’s a lot of people in need right now,” blood donor J.T. Kendall said.
It’s important to note that the Eagles are not asking anyone else to show up here today. Everyone donating today was required to have an appointment due to social distancing policies and all slots were taken.
However, they are encouraging fans who want to join in the team’s effort to visit the Red Cross online to find a local donation opportunity near you.
