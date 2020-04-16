



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School districts around our area are hoping to give high school seniors a way to make up for the loss of proms and graduations. Some families thought the coronavirus pandemic would be all gone by the time prom or graduation rolled around, but that is not the case.

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced that in-person graduations will not happen for the class of 2020.

“We’re in the process of planning a celebratory event for seniors at the end of this year,” Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

Senior Manaysia Hendricks will be heading to Spellman College, but right now, the honor roll student has to get over the fact that the potential to speak at her commencement is gone and she will not be seeing her friends for their Upper Dublin graduation.

“I will never see my friends and teachers again. I’ve dreamed of walking across the stage, hearing my name called, and now it’ll be held virtually. I can’t see it being the same,” Manaysia said.

Seniors across the region aren’t taking it well, posting signs to show their solidarity. School counselors that have been working with seniors for years understand their pain and continue to offer support.

“They’re not done getting everything settled for college, figuring out financial aid, making decisions about their future,” said Amy Miller, a counselor at Constitution High School.

Out of precaution, everything, including senior trips, have been canceled. Sonya Whitehead, an Upper Dublin High School parent, says there has to be a way to practice social distancing and still have an in-person graduation.

“When you think of a graduation, you think of those exciting moments, bonding and supporting one another. You don’t get that during virtual graduation. You don’t get that same experience,” Whitehead said.

The Philadelphia school counselors created a list of virtual college fairs and fee waivers for college applications. Click here for more information.