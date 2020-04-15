Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood that sent a 31-year-old woman to the hospital. Investigators found the woman shot in the foot at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Madison Street.
The woman is in stable condition.
No word on how the shooting happened.
