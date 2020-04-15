Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want the public’s help to catch two suspects in the armed robbery of a grocery store in North Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering Papi’s Grocery Store on Germantown Avenue on Sunday.
They held an employee at gunpoint and got away with $600.
No one was injured.
If you have any information, contact police.
