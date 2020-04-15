WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Officials Give COVID-19 Update As Cases Climbs Above 71,000, Death Toll Reaches 3,000
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want the public’s help to catch two suspects in the armed robbery of a grocery store in North Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering Papi’s Grocery Store on Germantown Avenue on Sunday.

They held an employee at gunpoint and got away with $600.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, contact police.

