PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today marks one year since a massive fire engulfed parts of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Reconstruction work still remains in its early stages.
The inferno caused by maintenance work, led to the collapse of the roof and spire of the landmark.
The efforts of 400 firefighters helped preserve the main bell towers, religious relics and priceless art work.
CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill happened to be in Paris with her husband the day of the fire and went to the cathedral during their first day in the city. See below her Facebook Lives and reporting from that day.
