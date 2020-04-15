PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the death of her 7-year-old son. Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Natasha Franks, of the 2000 block of Clarence Street in Kensington, on Wednesday.
Authorities say just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, 7-year-old Tazmir Ransom was rushed to St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital for difficulty breathing. According to police, Tazmir was found to be suffering from numerous severe injuries.
Police say Tazmir died at the hospital on Wednesday.
Franks is currently facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare, unsworn falsifying, among related charges.
The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the department’s homicide unit.
