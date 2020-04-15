PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of us have gotten to tour some of the cool collections at the Franklin Institute. But, since we can’t visit in person right now, the museum is offering a unique alternative.
The Franklin Institute wants to see your collections at home — for example stamps, baseball cards or puzzles.
Vice President of Experiences at the Franklin Institute Abby Byshh joined CBS3 to talk about the My Home Museum Challenge.
She says the Franklin Institute has been welcoming people into their doors for many years and now they want to take a peek inside Philadelphians doors to check out their collections.
Byshh has a collection of magnets from all the places she’s been inside her home.
“I have a rule that I have to be in a place for 24 hours, I cannot go through an airport and snag a magnet because it’s a new city, I have to actually stay in the city,” Byshh said.
