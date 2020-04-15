CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia announced Wednesday a list of meal distribution sites for seniors amid the coronavirus outbreak. The effort is in partnership with the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

The sites will distribute meals each Monday and Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Senior residents will receive two meals on Mondays and three meals on Wednesdays.

Officials are recommending people call ahead of time to confirm pickup times or other meal arrangements.

Family members will be able to pick up the meal for the seniors, and officials say the centers are working with the PCA to arrange meals for home delivery.

Here is a list of the distribution sites available for seniors:

Nativity Satellite Program, 3255 Belgrade St. (19134), 215-423-2772

CHCS Norris Square Center, 2121 N. Howard St. (19122), 215-423-7241

Martin Luther King Older Adult Center, 2100 W. Cecil B. Moore Ave. (19121), 215-685-2716

Lutheran Settlement House, 1340 Frankford Ave. (19125), 215-426-8610

Mann Older Adult Center, 3201 N. 5th St. (19140), 215-685-9844

Northern Living Center, 827 N Franklin St. (19123), 215-978-1300

On Lok House – Satellite, 219 N. 10th St. (19107), 215-599-3016

Philadelphia Senior Center – Allegheny Branch, 1900 W. Allegheny Ave. (19132), 267-286-1455

Center in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave. (19144), 215-684-5892

Philadelphia Housing Authority Emlen Arms – Satellite, 6733 Emlen St. (19119), 215-684-5892

The Center at Journey’s Way, 403 Rector St. (19128), 215-487-1750

Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. (19152), 215-685-0576

Peter Brassi NE Senior Center, 4744-46 Frankford Ave. (19124), 215-831-2926

Kleinlife Northeast & Kleinlife Russian – Satellite, 10100 Jamison Ave. (19116), 215-698-7300

Firehouse Active Adult Center, 5331 Haverford Ave. (19139), 215-472-6188

West Philadelphia Senior Community Center, 1016-26 N. 41st St. (19104), 215-386-0379

St. Edmonds Senior Community Center, 2130 S 21st St. (19145), 215-790-9530

Marconi Older Adult Program, 2433 S. 15th St. (19145), 215-218-0800

Philadelphia Housing Authority Cassie L. Holly Apts. Satellite, 2100 Dickinson St. (19146), 215-684-4891

City officials have also put together an online map.

Additionally, the city is also providing free baby food, diapers and other supplies at several sites. Click here for a full list of sites offering baby supplies.

