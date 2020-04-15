PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia announced Wednesday a list of meal distribution sites for seniors amid the coronavirus outbreak. The effort is in partnership with the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.
The sites will distribute meals each Monday and Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Senior residents will receive two meals on Mondays and three meals on Wednesdays.
Officials are recommending people call ahead of time to confirm pickup times or other meal arrangements.
Family members will be able to pick up the meal for the seniors, and officials say the centers are working with the PCA to arrange meals for home delivery.
Here is a list of the distribution sites available for seniors:
Nativity Satellite Program, 3255 Belgrade St. (19134), 215-423-2772
CHCS Norris Square Center, 2121 N. Howard St. (19122), 215-423-7241
Martin Luther King Older Adult Center, 2100 W. Cecil B. Moore Ave. (19121), 215-685-2716
Lutheran Settlement House, 1340 Frankford Ave. (19125), 215-426-8610
Mann Older Adult Center, 3201 N. 5th St. (19140), 215-685-9844
Northern Living Center, 827 N Franklin St. (19123), 215-978-1300
On Lok House – Satellite, 219 N. 10th St. (19107), 215-599-3016
Philadelphia Senior Center – Allegheny Branch, 1900 W. Allegheny Ave. (19132), 267-286-1455
Center in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave. (19144), 215-684-5892
Philadelphia Housing Authority Emlen Arms – Satellite, 6733 Emlen St. (19119), 215-684-5892
The Center at Journey’s Way, 403 Rector St. (19128), 215-487-1750
Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. (19152), 215-685-0576
Peter Brassi NE Senior Center, 4744-46 Frankford Ave. (19124), 215-831-2926
Kleinlife Northeast & Kleinlife Russian – Satellite, 10100 Jamison Ave. (19116), 215-698-7300
Firehouse Active Adult Center, 5331 Haverford Ave. (19139), 215-472-6188
West Philadelphia Senior Community Center, 1016-26 N. 41st St. (19104), 215-386-0379
St. Edmonds Senior Community Center, 2130 S 21st St. (19145), 215-790-9530
Marconi Older Adult Program, 2433 S. 15th St. (19145), 215-218-0800
Philadelphia Housing Authority Cassie L. Holly Apts. Satellite, 2100 Dickinson St. (19146), 215-684-4891
City officials have also put together an online map.
Additionally, the city is also providing free baby food, diapers and other supplies at several sites. Click here for a full list of sites offering baby supplies.
