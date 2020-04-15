Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced Wednesday all June graduations are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All proms are also canceled.
“We have no choice but to cancel high school graduation ceremonies scheduled in June,” Hite said. “We are hoping to reschedule those ceremonies if the coronavirus spread subsides and the health orders lifted in the next couple months after June, but we are nonetheless, planning some sort of virtual senior celebration.”
Coronavirus Latest: Pennsylvania Officials Say It’s Still Too Early To Ease Stay-At-Home Restrictions
The school district is working on returning prom fees.
You must log in to post a comment.