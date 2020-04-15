Comments
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Many brides and grooms have had their weddings postponed because of coronavirus social distancing measures. One New Jersey couple decided to move their big day to September but decided to still keep their April 12 wedding day.
Sean and Cha Laughlin had a small ceremony on Friday, but even the bride’s parents couldn’t attend because they live in Australia.
In all, only seven people attended the wedding at the Pennsauken Country Club while family watched on Zoom.
But that couldn’t keep them from celebrating.
Instead of a reception, family and friends surprised the couple with a drive-by, with horns honking, kids cheering and lots of signs offering well wishes.
We wish the Laughlins a lifetime of happiness.
