CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A new drive-up test site opened Wednesday morning in Blackwood, New Jersey. It is set up at Camden County College’s Gloucester Township location.
The county says the first priority is testing people on the front lines, such as first responders, health care workers and retail workers.
The first walk-up test site is also now open in Trenton.
Gov. Murphy says FEMA assistance is needed to add testing capacity.
Patients require an appointment before they can be tested.
New Jersey currently has 66 public testing sites, but Gov. Phil Murphy says it needs many more.
