



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials announced 351 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday as the death toll has now climbed above 3,000. Gov. Phil Murphy says there were an additional 2,625 COVID-19 cases as the statewide total reached 71,030.

“We’ve now lost 3,156 New Jerseyans to this disease. These lives should be the inspiration we need to keep working to defeat COVID-19 and to lower the toll this enemy is having on our state,” Murphy said.

Of the 71,030 COVID-19 cases, 8,270 residents were hospitalized as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, 1,980 were in critical condition or the intensive care unit and 705 ventilators were in use.

A new drive-up test site opened Wednesday morning in Blackwood, New Jersey. It is set up at Camden County College’s Gloucester Township location.

The county says the first priority is testing people on the frontlines, such as first responders, health care workers and retail workers.

The first walk-up test site is also now open in Trenton.

New Jersey currently has 66 public testing sites, but Murphy says it needs many more.

Murphy continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus.

“This is a war,” Murphy said. “Wars aren’t won by one person or one small group. They’re won when millions of people come together in a common cause. Our cause right now is totally flattening the curve, and then seeing it drop down the other side.”