PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor has died from the coronavirus, Transit Workers Union Local 234 announced Wednesday night. The union says conductor Mike Hill, who has been with SEPTA since 1989, died as a result of COVID-19.
Hill had been a conductor since 1991. He is the fourth SEPTA employee to die from COVID-19, according to the union.
Officials did not say what rail service Hill served on.
Coronavirus Latest: SEPTA Providing Masks For Riders, More Personal Protective Equipment To Employees
SEPTA is now providing masks to riders. Passengers are not required to cover their faces but are being urged to do so as a precaution.
SEPTA has also ordered 10,000 neck gators to hand out to their employees.
