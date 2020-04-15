PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is now offering riders surgical masks. Beginning today, the transit agency is making a limited quantity of surgical masks available on some vehicles, including buses, the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Line, and at 69th Street, 15th Street, Suburban and Jefferson stations.
“Masks will be metered and replenished throughout the day to ensure supplies last as long as possible. When our supply is depleted, we will no longer be able to provide masks to the public,” SEPTA told Eyewitness News.
The temporary initiative is intended to allow riders time to secure their own facial coverings.
SEPTA is asking riders who have their own facial coverings to wear them and leave the masks for those who do not have one.
“SEPTA has worked with our frontline employees to ensure they have an adequate supply of personal protection equipment; this is an additional effort to keep both them and our riders safe on our system,” SEPTA said.
The transit union says three SEPTA employees have died from the virus.
