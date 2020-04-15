Coronavirus Latest: New Jersey Native Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Florida Kindergartners During Virtual Learning

Comments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS) – New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi helped turn virtual learning time into a personal concert for some lucky Florida kindergarteners. Michael Bonick tasked his students with writing about their lives in quarantine, where they were, and who they were with.
Something similar to what Bon Jovi asked his fans to do on social media.
So Mr. Bonick got in contact with Bon Jovi’s assistant to set up a video chat.
Mr. Bonick says the rocker turned the lyrics written by the 5-year-old students into memories his students, their parents and his school will never forget.
