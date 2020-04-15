Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Jesuit priest who was living at an infirmary near Saint Joseph’s University had died from COVID-19. The victim, 89-year-old Father Richard Dimler, died at Lankenau Medical Center.
Other infected priests from the Manresa Jesuit Health Care Center have been evacuated to health facilities in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“The Jesuits pray for their sick brothers and for all those struggling with the Coronavirus and their caregivers,” Jesuits Maryland Province said in a statement.
The condition of the other priests is unclear and it’s also unclear how long they’ve had the virus.
