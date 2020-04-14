CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester News, Local, Local TV, Sinsir Parker


CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The Citizens Crime Commission is now offering a $15,000 reward for information in the shooting death of a little boy in Chester. That additional money brings the reward total to $65,000.

Seven-year-old Sinsir Parker was shot last week on the 2600 block of Swartz Street.

Sinsir parker

Police say a bullet struck him in the face, killing him.

If you have any information on this case, call police.

Comments