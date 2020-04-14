Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The Citizens Crime Commission is now offering a $15,000 reward for information in the shooting death of a little boy in Chester. That additional money brings the reward total to $65,000.
Seven-year-old Sinsir Parker was shot last week on the 2600 block of Swartz Street.
Police say a bullet struck him in the face, killing him.
If you have any information on this case, call police.
