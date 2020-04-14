Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a car like this one, wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. According to police, the gold Honda Accord with tinted windows hit a man crossing Callowhill Street near 8th Street, just before 10 p.m. Monday night.
Police say the driver pulled over and got out of the car before driving away.
Police say the car likely has damage to the passenger side front fender, windshield and mirror.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180 or call 911.
