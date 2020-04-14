PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say a 33-year-old man was gunned down just feet away from his home in North Philadelphia. According to officials, gunshots erupted along the 2500 block of North 24th Street Tuesday afternoon.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the 33-year-old on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, chest, abdomen, both arms and both legs.
Police say three men got out of a van and shot the man.
“One had a gun and stood right over the victim, who was sitting on the steps, and fired what we know at least 16 shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Small adds that witnesses say when the male collapsed on the sidewalk, the shooter stood over him and continued to fire numerous shots.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m.
Police say after the shooting, three men got back into a van, which was last seen heading south on 24th Street, then east on Cumberland Street.
