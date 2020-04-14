Comments
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Here’s a fitting Jersey Shore tribute to a fallen Philadelphia police officer. North Wildwood police posted this photo to their Facebook page.
North Wildwood police noticed a bench on the boardwalk at 17th Street was dedicated to Philadelphia SWAT Sgt. James O’Connor, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.
Officers laid flowers on the bench in O’Connor’s memory.
O’Connor leaves behind a wife and two children.
