



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is currently a free agent. After spending last season in Kansas City reunited with Andy Reid, the 31-year-old McCoy is looking for his next NFL home.

Judging by what the former Eagles back said on Ian Rapoport’s RapSheet & Friends podcast, he has thought about a return to the City of Brotherly Love.

“I thought about it. Even the times when they were trying to trade for me and at the time, Buffalo wouldn’t let me go,” said McCoy of a possible return to Philly. “It’s not a secret. Everybody knows that it was a special place for me there when I was playing with the Eagles. I started there. They kind of changed my life for the better.

“It would mean a lot to play out there, to finish my career there, that would be excellent. But, right now, I’m just trying to get the right fit. If it’s Philadelphia that’s great, if it’s not, it’s not.”

While the return to Philadelphia would be a great homecoming for McCoy, it would seem to fly in the face of general manager Howie Roseman’s philosophy of getting younger this offseason. Second-year back Miles Sanders has entrenched himself as the likely starter while Boston Scott has earned himself a roster spot and snaps as well.

Behind those two there isn’t much depth so having the veteran McCoy as a reliable option could help. But, McCoy is very much the same type of back as Sanders and Scott, making it hard to envision where his touches would come. Still, Shady wearing midnight green once more is a nice thought.

McCoy was just recently honored as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s, alongside Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson. He told Rapoport that it’s an honor which he was proud to receive.

“I was ecstatic man. I was excited,” said McCoy. “It’s a lot of names I remember watching games when I was on the bench while the defense played just watching some of those backs. A lot of those guys are my friends.”