



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Self-testing for COVID-19 has come to the Philadelphia region. It’s safer for testers and easier on patients.

Testing for the coronavirus involves a nose swab that’s usually done by a clinician, but now, a few drive-up testing sites are providing do-it-yourself testing.

Self-swabbing is happening on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue. This is one of two Rite Aid testing sites in Pennsylvania that is transitioning to a self-swab approach.

“The previous test that has been performed at some of the drive-thru locations is what we call a nasopharyngeal swab and that has to be performed by a clinician and is a little more uncomfortable for the patient,” said Karen Staniforth, senior vice president of Rite Aid’s pharmacy operations.

Staniforth says the new approach is a lot easier for patients.

“The test is really just putting the swab into your nostril, turning it around, getting as much sample as you can and then actually putting it into the tube,” Staniforth explained.

And Rite Aid isn’t alone. In Montgomery County, Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said their new testing site, which opens Thursday, will also use self-swab testing.

“By using a self-swabbing technique, it reduces the amount of personal protective equipment that is needed for by the individuals that are working at site. So, this is one of the many efforts going on nationwide to conserve the amount of personal protection equipment that is in use,” Dr. Arkoosh said. “It’s really very simple, it’s nothing to be worried about. The swab is small, it only has to go a short distance up into your nose, so we hope people will find this a very, very easy procedure.”

Before being tested at either site, you have to register. That’s also how you find out who’s eligible for the self-swab test.

Both Rite Aid and the Montgomery County Health Department have information on their websites.

