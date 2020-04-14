PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Reading Terminal Market suspended its delivery service due to system errors. The Reading Terminal Market offers delivery to customers through Mercato and were averaging about 50 orders per day in the beginning of March, before growing to thousands of orders per day.
With the coronavirus outbreak and more people unable to leave their houses, Reading Terminal Market began to see an increase in daily orders and by Easter week, they were receiving anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 orders per day.
A message from our General Manager regarding the temporary pause of @ShopMercato: pic.twitter.com/EG8MfZBX5O
— Reading Terminal (@RdgTerminalMkt) April 14, 2020
The delivery service system Mercato did not have the time to adapt to the influx of orders and system errors began to occur, Reading Terminal Market said in a statement.
The Reading Terminal Market is suspending delivery services until April 20 so they can work with Mercato to improve the delivery system.
