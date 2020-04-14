PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials reported “mixed” news about coronavirus cases in the city on Tuesday. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says that despite the daily count stabilizing, there’s been an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
“We are still seeing a stabilizing of the daily case count of the coronavirus infection in the city, but we are seeing increases in the number cases in hospitals,” Farley said.
There are 757 patients hospitalized in Philadelphia and 1,361 in the Philadelphia region.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Farley reported 317 new cases, raising the city’s total to 7,130. Farley says the number is lower because it appears not all laboratories announced their test results today. Sixteen more people have died from the virus in the city, bringing the death toll to 206.
Farley was able to break down the 7,130 cases by race. He says 40% of the cases are of African Americans; 14% are of Caucasians; 6% are of Hispanics; 2% are of Asians, and 2% are of other race or ethnicity. Farley added that 34% of the cases they still didn’t have race or ethnicity information on.
Mayor Jim Kenney also announced the first death of an inmate in the city’s jail system. A woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions died in the hospital from the virus.
There are over 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and the death toll stands at 643.
