PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News sources confirm four Jesuit priests who tested positive for COVID-19 were evacuated from a Jesuit infirmary near St. Joseph’s University. They have been admitted to a dedicated coronavirus unit at a Maryland nursing home.
The Stella Maris home notified the community in a letter.
“Last week, we received a call for help from a Jesuit community of priests in Philadelphia that needed to be evacuated from their home. They needed a two-week respite stay. The decision to accept the priests was not made lightly and is in keeping with our mission to care for the sick and elderly,” the letter reads.
“Over the weekend, these priests were admitted directly into our designated COVID-19 unit and treated as ‘persons under investigation.’ They have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive.”
There is no word on the priests’ conditions or how long they’ve had the virus.
