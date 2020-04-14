TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is nearing 69,000 as the death toll now stands above 2,800. Gov. Phil Murphy announced an additional 4,059 coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 68,824.

An additional 365 people have died from coronavirus-related complications, bringing the death toll to 2,805.

UPDATE: We’ve received 4,059 new positive #COVID19 test results since yesterday. A total of 68,824 New Jerseyans have now tested positive. pic.twitter.com/1MP86M7gDj — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 14, 2020

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, there were 8,185 New Jerseyans hospitalized, and of those individuals, 2,051 were listed in critical condition and 1,626 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases in South Jersey counties include 284 in Atlantic, 1,207 in Burlington, 1,477 in Camden, 169 in Cape May, 201 in Cumberland, 587 in Gloucester, 1,731 in Mercer, 1,833 in Ocean, and 73 in Salem.

The New Jersey Labor Department is working to upgrade its capabilities in order to respond the record number of unemployment claims.

.@NJLaborDept is continuing its work to upgrade its capabilities to respond to the record number of New Jerseyans seeking to file unemployment claims. No one is going to lose one penny of the benefits they deserve. pic.twitter.com/Fbeytzt1MS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 14, 2020

Murphy signed a bill Tuesday that will allow employees forced to care for family members because of the health crisis up to 12 weeks of family leave in a 24-month period without losing their jobs.

He also extended the state’s tax filing deadline for income and corporate taxes from April 15 to July 15. The bill also extends the fiscal year to September 30.

Murphy continues to express the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Because so many of us have taken social distancing to heart, the rates of COVID-19 spread are slowing and the curve is flattening,” Murphy said.