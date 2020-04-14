BREAKING:Pennsylvania House Approves Bill To Reopen Businesses If They Follow CDC Guidelines On Social Distancing
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Sesame Street” characters are offering children help during the pandemic. The show is putting together a special to talk to kids about their feelings during this tough time.

“Sesame Street” characters and special guests joined together for a virtual playdate with Elmo.

(credit: CBS3)

Big Bird also stopped by CBS This Morning with some advice.

“Even though things are a little different right now, we are all in this together and it is important to help out and to be kind. We can lend a hand or a wing in my case and we can help each other,” Big Bird said. “You can send someone a virtual hug, how about that?”

Now that is good advice for all of us.

