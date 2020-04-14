PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Sesame Street” characters are offering children help during the pandemic. The show is putting together a special to talk to kids about their feelings during this tough time.
“Sesame Street” characters and special guests joined together for a virtual playdate with Elmo.
Big Bird also stopped by CBS This Morning with some advice.
.@SesameStreet has been teaching kids valuable lessons for 50+ years. But how to stay safe during the #coronavirus may be the most important yet.@BigBird discusses tonight's special "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate," that shows kids how they can sing & play together while apart. pic.twitter.com/2D0FlI3Y0I
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2020
“Even though things are a little different right now, we are all in this together and it is important to help out and to be kind. We can lend a hand or a wing in my case and we can help each other,” Big Bird said. “You can send someone a virtual hug, how about that?”
Now that is good advice for all of us.
