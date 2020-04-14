PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Eyewitness News has been checking in with health professionals on the frontlines of the fight. On Tuesday, Dr. Claiborne Childs, the lead Hospitalist at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, spoke to CBS3 to answer some viewer questions on the virus.
Dr. Childs says the hospital has seen a bit of a plateau when it comes to the amount of COVID-19 patients it has seen in the last week, but he says this does not mean we’re out of the woods yet.
“The number of patients with COVID in our hospital has actually been pretty flat over the course of the last seven days. This is very reassuring that maybe we’ve hit our peak and we’re plateauing,” Childs said. “I want to encourage our viewers they continue social distancing. This has been one of the single most important things we’ve done to really flatten the curve.”
See what he says about running outside during the pandemic and if a cough suppressant is good for a suspected COVID-19 case.
