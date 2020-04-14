PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles may not be a Philadelphia Eagle anymore, but he hasn’t forgotten about the area. The Super Bowl MVP’s Foles Believe Foundation has announced nine grants to food banks across the country, including Philabundance and the Food Bank of South Jersey.
The nine grants are being made out to food banks in areas where Foles has played during his career — Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Chicago, Los Angeles — Foles spent a season with the St. Louis Rams before they moved to California — and his home state of Texas.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this challenging time. We hope these grants will help ease the burder on the food banks and the people they serve. Please join in our effort!” the Foles Believe Foundation wrote in a release.
Foles last played for the Eagles in 2018 but his incredible Super Bowl performance and continued contributions in the Philly community live on.
