



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is warning the crisis is not over in the state. During Tuesday’s press conference, he said it’s not time to relax restrictions on businesses.

As of Monday, more than 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 41 deaths.

Delaware has partnered with several nearby states for a multi-state coalition about reopening businesses.

However, Carney said there needs to be widespread testing before that happens, otherwise, people without symptoms could spread the virus.

“Look, this is no time to pick a fight with anybody, right? This is a time for governors to come together and sort out the best way to bring our economies back online and do it in a way that’s safe, but it requires a lot more testing capacity,” he said. “So the interaction we had on the White House call earlier this week was, ‘we need testing capacity.’ We’re going to use the federal government to support us. We need that and the White House, but we have a better idea, Gov. [Tom] Wolf has a better idea, Gov. [Phil] Murphy does, about what is happening on the ground in our state than the White House does.”

Health officials say they’re keeping a close eye on the number of hospitalizations. So far, there is enough bed space to handle patients.

On Tuesday, New Castle County officials delivered respirator masks to first responders.

Elsmere police were given 50 of the KN95 masks and the Wilmington Fire Department was given 1,000 masks.

The county said it’s part of ongoing efforts to buy and stock personal protective equipment for first responders.

Carney also emphasized that social distancing and business closures seem to be helping.