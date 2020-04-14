Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire tore through a home in Upper Darby, Delaware County overnight. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4000 block of Spruce Avenue.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A fire tore through a home in Upper Darby, Delaware County overnight. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4000 block of Spruce Avenue.
The fire went to two-alarms before it was brought under control.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.