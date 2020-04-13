Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) – A vandal used a backhoe to damage numerous items at a South Jersey construction site, including the backhoe. Bridgeton police responded to the site around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911, authorities said.
They were told a man in a construction helmet had used a backhoe to ride around the site and smash an electric utility pole, breaker box, an office trailer and the backhoe itself.
The suspect had left the area before police arrived and remained at large Monday.
No injuries were reported, but authorities said the vandal caused an estimated $13,500 in damage at the site.
